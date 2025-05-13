Free toilet, lift use: Bizarre Chinese job ad amuses netizens
What's the story
A job advertisement in China has sparked controversy and hilarity, owing to its bizarre perks.
The ad, shared by a social media account named Workplace Slackers, promised "free toilet use" and "free use of the lifts" among its employment benefits.
It also added "no electricity charges for overtime," to the list of weird benefits for employees.
Specifics
Details of the job role
While the name of the company and exact job title were not revealed, some basic details of the position were mentioned in the ad. The role mainly revolved around processing orders and candidates were expected to be detail-oriented and proficient in using Excel for spreadsheets.
Timings
A look at the work schedule
The job promised an eight-hour workday, with early shifts from 9:00am to 6:00pm and late shifts from 1:00pm to 10:00pm.
Both shifts were accompanied by a one-hour break.
The monthly pay during the probationary period was CNY 4,000 (around ₹47,380). There were four days off every month and double pay on all national holidays.
Others
Additional perks
In the job ad, the firm mentioned team-building activities from time to time, afternoon tea, and also late-night snacks as part of the benefits.
Employees who complete one year of service, were promised a monthly base salary increase of CNY 100 (roughly ₹1,184).
To note, Chinese employees face many challenges, including long working hours, poor working conditions, low pay, and limited job security.
There's also age discrimination, with many struggling to find work once they reach the age of 35.