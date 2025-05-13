Despite the overall dip in food inflation, prices for key items such as fruits, oil and fats continue to remain high.

In April, cereal, meat and fish, eggs, vegetables and pulses witnessed a slower price rise than the previous month while fruit and oil prices increased.

Milk prices also increased in April as compared to March.

Overall inflation for food and beverages rose by 2.14% annually in April, down from 2.88% annual growth reported in March.