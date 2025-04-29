Merch seller Souled Store acquires Redwolf: What changes for you
What's the story
Leading pop culture merchandise seller The Souled Store has announced that it has acquired Redwolf.
Founded by Ameya Thakur, Rahul Jaisheel, and Vivek Malhotra, Redwolf has made a mark in the Indian market with its fandom-driven products.
After the merger, the founders of Redwolf will be joining The Souled Store's leadership team.
Benefits
Expanded merchandise range and exclusive collaborations
The merger between The Souled Store and Redwolf will give fans a wider range of exclusive collaborations, innovative designs, and an expanded merchandise catalog.
This will include products from films, music, TV shows, anime etc- all under one roof.
The Souled Store currently has over 200 licenses including major franchises like Marvel, Naruto as well as One Piece.
Expansion
Souled Store's extensive reach and future plans
The Souled Store runs over 40 offline stores in India and has a strong online presence.
Malhotra, the Co-Founder of Redwolf said that merging with The Souled Store was the next logical step in realizing their vision of bringing top-notch pop culture merchandise to Indian audiences.
Vedang Patel, Co-Founder of The Souled Store called this acquisition a perfect fit with their long-term vision.
Product diversity
Souled Store's diverse product range
Apart from fandom wear, The Souled Store has expanded its product line to include everyday fashion items like sneakers, linen shirts, cargos among others.
This acquisition of Redwolf is likely to further enrich its product line and cement its position as a leading player in the pop culture merchandise industry in India.