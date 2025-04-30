What's the story

Mother Dairy has announced a price hike of up to ₹2 per liter on all its milk variants. The revised prices are in effect from today.

The change is applicable on full cream, toned, double-toned, and cow milk products.

With the new pricing strategy, a packet of Mother Dairy toned milk now costs ₹56 per liter as opposed to ₹54 per liter earlier.