Mother Dairy's milk is now costlier by ₹2
What's the story
Mother Dairy has announced a price hike of up to ₹2 per liter on all its milk variants. The revised prices are in effect from today.
The change is applicable on full cream, toned, double-toned, and cow milk products.
With the new pricing strategy, a packet of Mother Dairy toned milk now costs ₹56 per liter as opposed to ₹54 per liter earlier.
Justification
Reason behind the price hike
Mother Dairy's officials have attributed this price hike to rising procurement costs. The company said that these costs have risen by ₹4-5 per liter owing to the early onset of summer and heatwave conditions.
To recall, the last price hike was in June 2024, due to a rise in input costs at that time.
Assurance
Commitment to quality and farmer support
Despite the price hike, Mother Dairy continues to be committed to quality milk and farmers.
The company sells about 35 lakh liters of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR region via its own outlets, general stores, and e-commerce platforms.
A Mother Dairy representative said, "We remain committed to ensuring the consistent availability of quality milk to consumers while supporting the livelihoods of our farmers."