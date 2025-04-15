What's the story

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has reported a record-breaking sale of 4.3 million cars in India, the world's third-largest car market.

But despite the achievement, the growth rate marks a significant slowdown to its lowest in four years.

In fiscal year 2025, carmakers' sales to dealers saw a modest increase of 2%, largely driven by consistent demand for larger sport utility vehicles (SUVs).