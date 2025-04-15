Modi government to implement satellite-based toll system in 2 weeks
What's the story
Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari has announced that a satellite-based toll collection policy will be implemented across the country in the next 15 days.
The innovative system aims to revolutionize existing toll collection processes by allowing vehicles with Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology to travel up to 20km free of charge on national highways and expressways.
Technology
How the GNSS-based toll collection system works
The GNSS-based electronic toll collection (ETC) system works on real-time location tracking.
Vehicles fitted with this technology won't have to stop at toll plazas, which is a major departure from the current practice.
The government has started pilot projects on select stretches of National Highways to test the effectiveness and accuracy of this new system.
This initiative was launched along with FASTag to offer more convenience to commuters.
Payments
Payment process for the satellite-based toll collection system
Vehicles equipped with an on-board unit (OBU) or tracking device will be charged according to the actual distance traveled on highways.
The toll payments will be automatically deducted from a digital wallet linked to the OBU, making the whole payment process seamless and efficient.
This new system is expected to bring about major changes in the way tolls are currently collected across India, making travel more convenient for commuters nationwide.