EA lays off hundreds of employees, cancels 'Titanfall' game
What's the story
Electronic Arts (EA) is laying off 300-400 employees to align teams and resources more effectively with the company's strategic priorities for future growth, as per Bloomberg.
The company is also scrapping a game set in the popular Titanfall universe. The project was being developed at Respawn Entertainment, EA's innovative gaming subsidiary.
An EA spokesperson confirmed these changes were made to align teams and resources more effectively with the company's strategic priorities for future growth.
Impact on Respawn
Respawn Entertainment also affected by EA's restructuring
Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Titanfall and Apex Legends, is also feeling the impact of EA's restructuring move.
The studio announced on X that it had to cancel two games still in their early stages of development.
It has also made some targeted team adjustments across Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi franchises.
"These decisions aren't easy, and we are deeply grateful to every teammate affected," Respawn stated in its post.
Staff changes
Staff layoffs and reassignments at Respawn
IGN reports that nearly 100 employees at Respawn have been laid off, including developers, quality assurance workers, and publishing staff.
Some of these workers have been reassigned to EA Motive's Iron Man game, the Battlefield series, and other projects.
Along with these changes, Daniel Suarez has been appointed as the General Manager of Respawn Entertainment. He will now report directly to Vince Zampella, co-founder and CEO of the studio.