What's the story

Electronic Arts (EA) is laying off 300-400 employees to align teams and resources more effectively with the company's strategic priorities for future growth, as per Bloomberg.

The company is also scrapping a game set in the popular Titanfall universe. The project was being developed at Respawn Entertainment, EA's innovative gaming subsidiary.

An EA spokesperson confirmed these changes were made to align teams and resources more effectively with the company's strategic priorities for future growth.