Musk's DOGE used Meta AI to review federal workers' emails
What's the story
Elon Musk-led US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) used Meta's Llama 2 AI model to analyze and categorize responses from federal workers, as per WIRED.
This was done in response to the controversial "Fork in the Road" email sent across the government in January.
The email offered deferred resignation to those against changes proposed by the Trump administration, including an enforced return-to-office policy and downsizing.
Scenario
Why didn't DOGE use Musk-backed Grok AI?
DOGE didn't appear to use Grok when it began developing government-wide email system in the early weeks of Trump administration.
At that time, Grok was a proprietary model with limited API access.
However, earlier this week, Microsoft announced it would start hosting xAI's Grok 3 models through Azure AI Foundry, making them more accessible within Microsoft environments.
This opens the door for Grok to be used as an AI option by DOGE in the future.
Data analysis
Llama 2 AI model used to analyze email responses
The Llama 2 AI model was used by DOGE affiliates inside the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to sift through email responses from federal workers.
The goal was to see how many took up the resignation offer.
The model reportedly seemed to have run locally, meaning it is unlikely that any data was sent over the internet in this process, according to WIRED.
Open-source usage
Meta's Llama model used without explicit consent
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who attended Trump's inauguration with Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has not publicly acknowledged his company's tech being used in government.
Since the Llama model is open-source, it can easily be used by the government without Meta's explicit approval.
However, this raises questions about transparency and consent in AI usage within government operations.
Email service
DOGE's goal to create a government-wide email service
After Trump took office in January, DOGE operatives penetrated OPM with the goal of creating a government-wide email service.
Riccardo Biasini, a former Tesla engineer, helped build the infrastructure for the service that would send out the original "Fork in the Road" email.
This was confirmed by two government tech workers who reviewed materials seen by WIRED, and was also corroborated by current and former OPM employees.
Information chaos
OPM's request for weekly accomplishments caused confusion
In late February, OPM made another request to all government workers, asking them to submit five bullet points outlining their weekly accomplishments.
This caused confusion among agencies as workers grappled with how to handle email responses that had to be mindful of security clearances and sensitive information.
NBC News reported in February that these emails were expected to be processed by an AI system for analysis.
AI implementation
DOGE's AI tools rolled out at government agencies
Over the last few months, DOGE has rolled out several AI-based tools at government agencies.
In March, it was reported that the US Army was using a tool called CamoGPT to scrub Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)-related language from training materials.
Earlier this year, the General Services Administration launched "GSAi," a chatbot aimed at improving overall agency productivity.
OPM has also accessed software called AutoRIF that could aid mass firings of federal workers.