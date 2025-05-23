What's the story

Elon Musk-led US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) used Meta's Llama 2 AI model to analyze and categorize responses from federal workers, as per WIRED.

This was done in response to the controversial "Fork in the Road" email sent across the government in January.

The email offered deferred resignation to those against changes proposed by the Trump administration, including an enforced return-to-office policy and downsizing.