What's the story

Anthropic has unveiled its most advanced AI models yet: Claude Opus 4 and Sonnet 4.

The models are aimed at setting a new benchmark for AI agents.

Anthropic touts Claude Opus 4 as the "best coding model in the world," capable of working autonomously for nearly seven hours, without additional prompts.

Both Claude Opus 4 and Sonnet can leverage the web to perform tasks for users, switching between reasoning and tool use.