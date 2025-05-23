What's the story

NASA has highlighted a gigantic asteroid, named '387746 (2003 MH4),' which is scheduled to fly by Earth this weekend.

The massive space rock, which is 335m wide and hurtling through space at a mind-boggling speed of 30,060km/h, is almost as tall as the Eiffel Tower.

It will make a close pass of our planet on May 24 at around 4:07pm IST.