What's the story

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has announced that it is shutting its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth announced that the institution will "sunset" its Institute Community and Equity Office (ICEO) along with the role of the vice president charged with overseeing inclusion programs.

Kornbluth, however, insisted that MIT was not giving up on its commitment to diversity but will focus on community building at the local level.