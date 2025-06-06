Trump confirms China visit after 'very good' call with Xi
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he will visit China after a "very good" phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The two leaders spoke for the first time since Trump initiated a trade war with China in February.
Trump added that the call "resulted in a very positive conclusion for both countries."
During the 90-minute conversation, both sides discussed trade and agreed to meet soon, according to Trump's statement on Truth Social.
Diplomatic exchange
'Graciously invited...,' says Trump
Trump said in his statement, "During the conversation, President Xi graciously invited the First Lady and me to visit China, and I reciprocated."
He added that teams from both nations will meet soon at a mutually agreed-upon location.
The Chinese readout of the call mentioned its invitation, but not an invitation to the White House.
It also stated that the call had happened at the White House's request.
Trade discussions
Call focused on trade
The call primarily focused on trade, with both leaders discussing a recent deal struck in Geneva to reduce trade tariffs.
Both sides have accused each other of breaching this deal, which Trump had touted as a "total reset."
The US has accused China of failing to restart shipments of critical minerals and rare earth magnets vital for the car and computer industries.
Trade tensions
US-China trade war
In response to Trump's tariff hikes on imports from various countries, China had imposed its own higher rates on US imports.
This tit-for-tat exchange saw tariffs peaking at 145%.
A tentative truce in May reduced the US tariff on Chinese products to 30%, while Beijing slashed levies on US imports to 10% and promised to lift barriers on critical mineral exports.
Taiwan issue
Xi's warning to Washington
Chinese state media reported that Xi also warned Washington to handle Taiwan "with caution" to avoid conflict.
Trump has long pushed for a call or meeting with Xi, but China has traditionally preferred to hammer out agreement details before such talks.
The US supports Taiwan militarily but does not officially recognize it due to the "One China" policy.