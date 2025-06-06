Will return to India if assured fair trial: Vijay Mallya
What's the story
Vijay Mallya, the former owner of Kingfisher Airlines and erstwhile Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL franchise, has said that he will consider returning to India if assured a "fair trial."
In a recent podcast with entrepreneur Raj Shamani, he said he would also expect a "dignified existence" upon his return.
Mallya is currently living in London and is facing extradition requests from India for alleged loan defaults, including from the State Bank of India.
Allegations addressed
'You may call me a fugitive...'
When asked about being labeled a "fugitive" for not returning to India, Mallya said, "You may call me a fugitive but I didn't run away." He defended his decision to leave India in March 2016 as valid.
"But where is the 'chor' (thief) coming from? Where is the 'chori ' (theft)?" he added.
Legal proceedings
Mallya's claims of discrimination
In February, Mallya approached the Karnataka High Court seeking details on loan recoveries by banks.
His counsel claimed that while ₹6,200 crore was due, banks had recovered ₹14,000 crore.
Mallya also alleged discrimination against him compared to other defaulters who were granted relief by banks.
He reiterated these claims in December 2024 and last February.
Background
Extradition request approved by UK Home Secretary in 2019
Mallya is accused of defrauding a group of Indian banks to the tune of ₹9,000 crore (approx. $1.2 billion), primarily through loans to Kingfisher Airlines.
He is also accused of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
India filed an extradition request for Mallya in 2017, which was approved by then-UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid in February 2019.
However, his extradition has been delayed due to "confidential legal issues."