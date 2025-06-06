What's the story

Vijay Mallya, the former owner of Kingfisher Airlines and erstwhile Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL franchise, has said that he will consider returning to India if assured a "fair trial."

In a recent podcast with entrepreneur Raj Shamani, he said he would also expect a "dignified existence" upon his return.

Mallya is currently living in London and is facing extradition requests from India for alleged loan defaults, including from the State Bank of India.