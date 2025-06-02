What's the story

Elon Musk has announced the launch of a new direct messaging (DM) feature on his platform, X.

The feature, called XChat, is built on Rust and uses Bitcoin-style encryption to enhance the security of user conversations.

Musk revealed this major update in a post on X. He said that the technical infrastructure of XChat has been completely rebuilt using Rust, a programming language known for its speed and memory safety.