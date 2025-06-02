Musk unveils XChat, a new DM feature with Bitcoin-style encryption
What's the story
Elon Musk has announced the launch of a new direct messaging (DM) feature on his platform, X.
The feature, called XChat, is built on Rust and uses Bitcoin-style encryption to enhance the security of user conversations.
Musk revealed this major update in a post on X. He said that the technical infrastructure of XChat has been completely rebuilt using Rust, a programming language known for its speed and memory safety.
Enhanced capabilities
Architecture and new features
The new architecture of XChat employs encryption methods similar to those used in Bitcoin's protocol. This is a major step toward enhancing the security and privacy of user communications on the platform.
The revamped messaging platform also comes with several new features such as vanishing messages and support for sending any type of file.
Users can even make cross-platform audio/video calls without needing a phone number, further improving the user experience.
Gradual rollout
Launch and future plans
The launch of XChat comes after X recently announced that it was halting work on its previous encrypted DM system.
The limited feature had been available to paid subscribers for two years.
Now, the rollout of this new feature is still in its early stages, with only select users having access so far.
This suggests that Musk intends for XChat to completely replace the old system with a more comprehensive and privacy-focused architecture.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Musk's post
You can do audio/video calls without a phone number across all platforms— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2025
Upcoming feature
X Money: A digital wallet service for X
Last week, Musk announced that X Money, a digital wallet service under X for peer-to-peer payments, will be launched soon.
The feature is being developed in partnership with Visa and aims to let users connect their debit cards with their digital wallets.
However, the initial rollout will be highly restricted due to safety concerns related to personal savings.