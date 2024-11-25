Summarize Simplifying... In short Collins-Black has hidden $2M worth of treasures across the US, including sports cards, historical artifacts, and even a Bitcoin.

5 chests have been hidden across the country

Attention! $2M hidden treasure is up for grabs in US

Nov 25, 2024

What's the story If you are a treasure hunter, you might want to check out these hidden treasures. Jon Collins-Black, a successful Bitcoin investor, has hidden five chests filled with treasures worth over $2 million across the United States. The millionaire entrepreneur has also published a book titled "There's Treasure Inside," which contains clues to help treasure hunters locate these chests. The treasures include a variety of items such as gold doubloons salvaged from shipwrecks and rare Pokemon cards.

A test of curiosity and imagination

Collins-Black has stressed that the clues in his book aren't too smart to crack. He said, "You don't have to be a genius to solve the clues. There's no grand cypher. If you have curiosity, imagination, and the willingness to try something new, you can find the treasures that I've hidden." The treasures are aimed at a wider audience with things like sports trading cards and historical artifacts.

A look at the treasures hidden by Collins-Black

The chests hidden by Collins-Black contain a diverse range of items. These comprise a diamond and sapphire brooch once owned by Jacqueline Onassis, a gold Greek laurel from the fourth century BCE, and a coin designed and minted by Pablo Picasso. Notably, one of the chests also contains a single Bitcoin currently valued at nearly $100,000.

Accessibility to the hidden treasures

Collins-Black has assured that none of the chests are hidden in dangerous locations or on private property. Each chest is within 5km of a public road and not buried but placed somewhere in plain sight. This information is crucial for those participating in the treasure hunt, ensuring their safety and accessibility to potential treasure sites.