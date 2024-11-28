Summarize Simplifying... In short A Welsh man named Howells lost $710M in Bitcoin when his ex-girlfriend, Eddy-Evans, unknowingly threw away a hard drive containing the digital fortune.

Despite his continuous efforts since 2013, Newport City Council has denied him permission to search the landfill site due to environmental regulations.

Eddy-Evans, while expressing mixed feelings about the situation, hopes Howells recovers his lost Bitcoin to end the ongoing saga. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The massive amount of cryptocurrency is said to be lying in a garbage dump

Welsh man loses $710M in Bitcoin due to ex-girlfriend's blunder

By Akash Pandey 02:26 pm Nov 28, 202402:26 pm

What's the story James Howells, a Welsh man is locked in a legal battle to recover his lost Bitcoin fortune now worth an estimated $710 million. Howells had mined 8,000 Bitcoins back in 2009 and stored them on a hard drive that his ex-girlfriend, Halfina Eddy-Evans mistakenly threw away. Confirming to Mail Online, Eddy-Evans admitted she had thrown away Howells's stuff, "Yes, I threw away his rubbish," she said. The computer part was disposed of in a black sack with other unwanted stuff.

Incident details

Account of the incident

Eddy-Evans stated that she was unaware of the contents of the hard drive. "I had no idea what was in it, but I reluctantly dropped it off at the local tip on the way home from going on the school run," she said. "Losing it was not my fault. I'd love nothing more than him to find it. I'm sick and tired of hearing about it," Eddy-Evans added.

Recovery efforts

Howells's pledge and struggle to recover lost bitcoins

Howells has promised to donate 10% of the recovered Bitcoin value to his local community if he manages to get it back. He has been seeking permission from Newport City Council to search the landfill since 2013, but the council has repeatedly rejected his requests citing environmental concerns. Howells continues to fight a legal battle with the council.

Emotional impact

Ex-girlfriend's mixed feelings about landfill search

Eddy-Evans had mixed feelings about the council's decision to deny Howells permission to search the landfill. She admitted the situation is taking a toll on his mental health but also implied he may have to learn to let it go and move on. Despite being separated, Eddy-Evans hopes Howells finds his lost Bitcoin fortune, not for financial reasons but to stop him from talking about it.