Samsung might use Perplexity's AI search on its devices
What's the story
Samsung Electronics is close to sealing a major partnership with Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence start-up.
The deal could see the integration of Perplexity's search technology into Samsung devices, according to Bloomberg.
The two companies are in talks to preload Perplexity's app and assistant on future Samsung devices and integrate its search facilities into the Samsung web browser.
AI integration
Potential integration with Samsung's Bixby assistant
The talks between Samsung and Perplexity also include the possibility of integrating Perplexity's technology into Samsung's Bixby virtual assistant.
The tech giant is said to be planning an announcement on these integrations as early as this year.
The goal is to make the service a default assistant option in the Galaxy S26 phone line, which is expected to launch in H1 2026.
Funding round
Samsung's investment in Perplexity AI
Samsung is also likely to be a major investor in Perplexity's new funding round.
The start-up is said to be in advanced talks to raise around $500 million at a valuation of $14 billion, Bloomberg reported.
This wide-ranging deal could help Samsung lessen its dependence on Alphabet's Google and open doors for collaboration with various AI developers, much like Apple's approach for its devices and services.
Strategic alliance
Perplexity's biggest mobile partnership to date
The potential partnership with Samsung would be Perplexity's biggest mobile collaboration so far, following a recent integration agreement with Motorola.
The two companies started discussing the partnership earlier this year and have been meeting in South Korea in recent weeks.
They also spoke about building an AI-infused operating system and an app for AI agents that could leverage capabilities from Perplexity and other AI assistants.
Tech interest
Apple also interested in Perplexity AI
Apple has also expressed interest in working with Perplexity.
The iPhone maker has considered using Perplexity as a Google Search alternative and a replacement for ChatGPT integration in its Siri voice assistant.
Eddy Cue, Apple's Senior Vice President of Services, had said during a recent testimony at a Google antitrust trial that they were impressed with what Perplexity has done and had started discussions with them about their work.