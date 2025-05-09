'World's richest man is killing children'—Bill Gates slams Elon Musk
What's the story
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has slammed Elon Musk for cutting funding to the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
In a recent interview with Financial Times, Gates accused Musk of "killing the world's poorest children" with these cuts.
He said, "The picture of the world's richest man killing the world's poorest children is not a pretty one."
Funding cuts
Musk's cuts to USAID funding criticized by Gates
Gates condemned the decision to cut funding for USAID, the US government's primary international aid agency.
Since Donald Trump took office, he and Musk have been slashing funds and operations at USAID. Their initiatives have reportedly resulted in over 5,600 job losses within the agency.
Gates specifically called out Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for these detrimental cuts that left vital food and medicine supplies unused in storage facilities.
Health risks
Consequences of Musk's USAID funding cuts
Gates stressed that these funding cuts could result in an increase in diseases such as measles, HIV, and polio.
He also accused Musk of cutting grants to a Mozambique hospital developing a way to prevent HIV transmission from mothers to babies.
"I'd love for him to go in and meet the children that have now been infected with HIV because he cut that money," Gates said.
Philanthropic pledge
Gates comments on Musk's philanthropy commitment
Responding to a question about Musk's commitment to The Giving Pledge, Gates observed that an "unusual aspect" of this pledge is that "you can wait until you die and still fulfill it."
He said, "So who knows? Musk could go on to be a great philanthropist."
But he also said that in the meantime, the world's richest man has been involved in the deaths of the world's poorest children.
Philanthropic goals
Gates Foundation's future plans and philanthropic efforts
Despite the criticism, Gates continues to be committed to his philanthropic efforts through the Gates Foundation.
He plans to distribute nearly all of his wealth via the foundation over the next two decades, to the cause of saving and improving lives.
Gates hopes that by accelerating their giving, they can put an end to preventable deaths of moms and babies while helping millions out of poverty.
He has also announced his intention to dissolve the Gates Foundation by 2045.