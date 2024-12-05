How this lesser-known company became world's largest corporate Bitcoin holder
MicroStrategy Inc., a leading business intelligence and software solutions provider, has witnessed a whopping 2,800% rise in its share value over the last two years. The rise can largely be credited to the company's investment in Bitcoin. In August 2020, CEO Michael Saylor revealed that MicroStrategy would be investing $250 million into Bitcoin as a long-term strategy. The company acquired 21,454 Bitcoins at an average price of $11,600, a move that has since transformed into a significant fortune for MicroStrategy.
Bitcoin's value crosses $100,000 mark
Four years after MicroStrategy's first investment, Bitcoin's value has breached the $100,000 mark. Meanwhile, MicroStrategy's shares are now trading above $400 apiece. This marks a whopping 2,800% increase in share value over the period. Most of this growth has taken place in the last two years with shares rising by 550% in 2024 alone and after a 350% surge in 2023.
MicroStrategy's ongoing commitment to Bitcoin investment
Since its first investment in 2020, MicroStrategy has continued to buy more Bitcoin, making it a cornerstone of its balance sheet. The company's stock now closely tracks Bitcoin prices as well as its own business fundamentals. In a recent move to double down on Bitcoin, MicroStrategy announced plans to raise $21 billion through share sales and has already sold 3.7 million of its own shares over the past week for the same.
MicroStrategy's position as largest corporate Bitcoin holder
MicroStrategy now owns more than 400,000 Bitcoins, worth over $41 billion. This makes it the world's largest corporate Bitcoin holder. Notably, MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings are more than that of the US and China combined with each country owning cryptocurrency worth $20 billion. The company's shares have witnessed steady growth throughout this year with major spikes observed in February (100%), March (66%), September (27%), October (45%) and November (59%).