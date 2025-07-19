Reliance's new service delivers your clothes in just 4 hours
What's the story
Reliance Retail has launched Ajio Rush, a four-hour fashion delivery service, in six Indian cities. The move comes as part of a broader trend in the industry, with companies like Myntra and others also exploring ultra-fast delivery options. Despite some failures like Blip, investor interest in this space remains strong. Experts believe that the future of fashion delivery lies in hybrid models that combine online convenience with offline trust.
Initial success
Ajio Rush shows 'promising unit economics'
Ajio Rush, launched in the first quarter of FY26, offers over 1.3 lakh styles. The company claims it is showing "promising unit economics," thanks to higher average order values and lower return rates. The service was announced in Reliance's latest earnings report, highlighting its potential in the competitive fashion delivery market.
Market competition
Competition in the space
Ajio Rush's launch comes after Myntra introduced its quick delivery service, M-Now, last year. M-Now offers deliveries within 30 minutes to two hours. Other platforms such as Nykaa Fashion, Newme, and Slikk are also testing their ultra-fast fashion delivery services to meet Gen Z's demand and their impulsive shopping behavior.
Investment trends
Investors still betting on quick commerce
Despite some failures like Blip, a quick fashion start-up that shut down within a year due to capital constraints and market-entry challenges, investor interest in the segment is still strong. To note, Slikk raised $10 million from Nexus Venture Partners and Lightspeed to expand its 60-minute delivery model. Snitch also raised $40 million from 360 One Asset to enter the fashion quick commerce space.