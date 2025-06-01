Bluesky sees a surge in left-leaning influencers post-US presidential election
What's the story
A recent analysis by the Pew Research Center has revealed a significant trend among left-leaning social media influencers.
The study found that 43% of a select group of 500 influencers with over 100,000 followers on at least one major platform have joined Bluesky.
Interestingly, more than half (51%) of these accounts were created after the US presidential election.
User demographics
Left-leaning influencers dominate Bluesky's user base
The Pew Research Center's analysis also highlighted a stark contrast between left-leaning and right-leaning influencers on Bluesky.
A whopping 69% of those who identified as liberals or Democrats and supported Kamala Harris or Joe Biden before the presidential election have joined the platform.
In comparison, only 15% of conservative influencers have made the switch to Bluesky.
Platform loyalty
Influencers maintain presence on X
While Elon Musk's association with now-President Donald Trump appeared to push new users toward Bluesky, a majority of the influencers tracked by Pew still have an account on X.
The number has only marginally decreased from 85% in summer 2025 to 82%.
This indicates that even though left-leaning influencers are exploring Bluesky, most of them (82%) aren't abandoning X altogether.
Rising engagement
Bluesky sees increase in posting activity
The Pew Research Center's study also noted an increase in posting activity among influencers on Bluesky.
The percentage of those actually posting on the platform rose from 54% in the first week of January to 66% by the last full week of March.
This indicates a growing engagement trend among influencers, even as they maintain their presence on other platforms like X.