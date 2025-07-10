Vidhu Vinod's 'Zero Se Restart' now streaming on this platform

Prime Video has announced the global streaming premiere of National Award-winning filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra 's documentary, Zero Se Restart . The film, produced by Vinod Chopra Films, offers an interesting look at the making of 12th Fail. It is directed and edited by Jaskunwar Singh Kohli and features footage of Chopra on location with his cast and crew during the production of the acclaimed movie. Notably, Kohli co-wrote and edited 12th Fail.

Film's essence More about the documentary Zero Se Restart delves into the emotional journey of making a film that aims to both entertain and inspire. The documentary goes beyond just behind-the-scenes footage, showcasing the cast and crew's incredible resilience and focus. The film, released in 2023, is streaming on JioHotstar. It stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, and Anshumaan Pushkar, among others.

Filmmaker's perspective 'It's a powerful story,' says Chopra Chopra said, "Zero Se Restart may initially seem like a behind-the-scenes documentary—and it certainly is. But when viewed, I hope a more powerful story emerges." Kohli added, "I spent three years working with VVC on 12th Fail. For any aspiring filmmakers out there, Zero Se Restart is a treat!" "Zero Se Restart is not a planned or scripted film. We hand-picked the most entertaining and exciting 85 minutes out of 18,850 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage captured over three years."