'Maa,' 'Nikita Roy': Movies hitting theaters this week

As we step into a new week, several Indian and Hollywood films are ready to entertain us on the big screen. The lineup includes Kajol 's much-awaited Maa, Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, and Brad Pitt 's sports drama F1. Let's take a closer look at the movies hitting theaters on June 27 (Friday).

#1 'Maa' Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa is a mythological horror film from Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan universe. The movie stars Kajol, Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy, and Kherin Sharma. The story revolves around a supernatural curse that threatens the lives of Kajol's character and her daughter after her husband's mysterious death. The film is set in the fictional village of Chandrapur, where a daitya haunts the villagers.

#2 'Kannappa' Kannappa is a mythological action drama starring Manchu in the titular role. The film, which also features Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas in pivotal roles, tells the story of Kannappa, who goes from being an atheist to a fierce devotee of Lord Mahadeva. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, it is an ambitious project for Manchu.

#3 'Nikita Roy' Sonakshi Sinha's Nikita Roy is a supernatural psychological thriller that delves into occult rituals and ancestral secrets. It stars Sinha, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar. It is directed by Sinha's brother Kussh Sinha in his feature film directorial debut and was initially slated for May 30.

#4 'F1' Joseph Kosinski's F1 is a sports drama based on the Formula One World Championship. Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver whose career was cut short by a crash in the 1990s. Years later, he's invited back to the cockpit by former teammate and now-coach Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) to drive for a fictional underdog team called APXGP (Apex Grand Prix).