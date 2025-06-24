'Squid Game,' 'Panchayat': Your OTT watchlist of the week

New week, new OTT releases ! This week promises a captivating array of stories across genres on several OTT platforms. From the mystery-thriller Mistry to the beloved rural drama Panchayat and the international sensation Squid Game , this fresh lineup has something for everyone. Here's what to watch on OTT this week.

#1, #2 'Panchayat' and 'Ironheart' The fourth season of Panchayat is set to bring more political drama as Pradhan and Bhushan gear up for the village panchayat elections. The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav. It arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday. Ironheart, set after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, follows teenage inventor Riri Williams as she returns to Chicago. The show balances technology with magic as she gets involved with Parker Robbins aka "The Hood." It releases on Wednesday on JioHotstar.

#3, #4 'The Bear' and 'Mistry' The Bear Season 4 sees the team striving for excellence amid new challenges in their culinary journey. It stars Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Watch it on Thursday on JioHotstar. Mistry introduces a quirky detective, Mistry (Ram Kapoor), who solves complex cases in unusual ways. The show promises a thrilling ride with unexpected twists. Mona Singh plays his brave assistant Sehmat, while Shikha Talsania and Kshitish Date play key roles. It releases on Friday on the same platform.

#5, #6 'Smoke' and 'Raid 2' Smoke, starring Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday. IMDb describes the show's plot as, "A troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator follow in the footsteps of two serial arsonists." Netflix's Raid 2 sees Amay Patnaik, an income tax officer, take on a powerful politician. It stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Amit Sial in key roles. Stream it on Friday.