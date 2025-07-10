Next Article
Tejas Mk1A: A cost-effective upgrade for Indian Air Force
India is set to add 97 more homegrown Tejas Mk1A jets to its Air Force for ₹60,000 crore, taking the total fleet to 180.
This move boosts India's air strength and cuts down reliance on expensive imports.
Tejas jets way cheaper than Rafale, F-35
Each Tejas Mk1A costs ₹618 crore—way less than a Rafale (₹2,194 crore) or an F-35 (₹942 crore).
For the same money, India can field nearly three times more Tejas jets than Rafales, helping fill squadron gaps and ramp up defense without breaking the bank.
HAL to deliver all orders by 2031
The Tejas Mk1A packs advanced AESA radar and can carry BrahMos and Astra Mk-2 missiles.
Powered by a GE engine with a 500km combat radius, it's ready for action.
HAL plans to roll out 30 jets per year from 2027, aiming to deliver all orders by 2031.