Odisha man brutally attacks estranged wife and partner
A woman and her live-in partner were left in critical condition after a violent attack in Jajpur, Odisha.
The accused is her estranged husband, Manoj Kumar Mohanty, who allegedly targeted both during what was supposed to be a reconciliation meeting.
Woman's family had been harassing us: Victim's statement
According to the woman, the assault was pre-planned by her husband's family and followed ongoing harassment that led her to leave home with her partner.
Local residents heard their cries for help and quickly got them to the hospital.
Police have filed an attempted murder case and are searching for the main suspect.