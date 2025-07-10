Next Article
PM Modi concludes diplomatic tour, returns to India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just got back to India after a packed week visiting Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia.
His trip included the BRICS Summit in Rio, where world leaders tackled big topics like global reforms and climate action.
Honors from all 5 nations
This tour was all about boosting India's global presence. Modi upgraded ties with Ghana and made life easier for the Indian community in Trinidad by extending OCI card benefits.
He also pushed for fairer international rules at the BRICS Summit. Plus, getting top honors from all five countries shows how much India's influence is growing—especially in areas like trade, energy, and connecting with the Indian diaspora worldwide.