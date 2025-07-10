Modi advocates for equitable partnership with Africa

India's approach offers alternative to China's resource-driven investments

Modi's stop in Namibia is part of a bigger push across Africa—India has opened 17 new embassies there since 2018 and invested $12 billion in developmental projects that matter locally.

He also discussed closer defense cooperation with Namibia and announced that India's popular UPI digital payments system will soon launch there, making it easier for people in both countries to connect financially.

This approach offers an alternative to China's more resource-driven investments on the continent.