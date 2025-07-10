Majnu Ka Tila horror: Unfolding of a gruesome crime

Nikhil allegedly acted out of jealousy, anger

Nikhil reportedly acted out of jealousy and anger over Sonal leaving him, suspecting her of infidelity and holding a grudge over an abortion.

The baby was actually the daughter of Sonal's friend, who had taken them in after repeated fights with Nikhil.

Before her death, Sonal recorded a video saying she feared for her life due to Nikhil's threats—including leaking private photos if she didn't return.

After the murders, Nikhil tried to take his own life, then escaped by train and hitchhiking before being caught in Haldwani while planning to flee to Nepal.

Police are bringing him back to Delhi for further investigation into their troubled relationship and the case as a whole.