Delhi shaken by 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Haryana India Jul 10, 2025

A mild earthquake hit Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, with tremors felt across Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

The quake's epicenter was near Jhajjar in Haryana, about 51km from Delhi.

People rushed out of buildings in a panic—especially those in high-rises—but thankfully, there were no reports of injuries or damage.