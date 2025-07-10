Next Article
Delhi shaken by 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Haryana
A mild earthquake hit Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, with tremors felt across Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.
The quake's epicenter was near Jhajjar in Haryana, about 51km from Delhi.
People rushed out of buildings in a panic—especially those in high-rises—but thankfully, there were no reports of injuries or damage.
Delhi Metro paused trains for a couple of minutes
Delhi Metro paused trains for a couple of minutes as a safety step—just standard protocol when tremors hit.
Since Delhi sits in Seismic Zone IV (a pretty high-risk area for quakes), these quick responses matter.
It's another reminder why disaster readiness and solid building codes are so important for everyone living here.