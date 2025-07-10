Next Article
Man killed over loan dispute in Northeast Delhi
A 23-year-old named Fardeen lost his life in Delhi's Jafrabad area after a late-night argument over a ₹2,000 loan turned violent.
When Fardeen and his friend Javed confronted their acquaintance Adil about the unpaid money, Adil allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked both of them.
Adil fled the scene; investigation underway
Fardeen's father rushed him to the hospital, but doctors couldn't save him.
Adil ran away from the scene, while his brother Kamil and father Shakeel were reportedly there during the incident and may have encouraged him.
Police have registered a case and are searching for Adil and the weapon.
Forensic teams have collected evidence, but so far no one else has been arrested as the investigation continues.