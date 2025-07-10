Man killed over loan dispute in Northeast Delhi

Adil fled the scene; investigation underway

Fardeen's father rushed him to the hospital, but doctors couldn't save him.

Adil ran away from the scene, while his brother Kamil and father Shakeel were reportedly there during the incident and may have encouraged him.

Police have registered a case and are searching for Adil and the weapon.

Forensic teams have collected evidence, but so far no one else has been arrested as the investigation continues.