Tragic accident involving Bengal MLA's vehicle

Investigation is looking into possible overspeeding or traffic violations

Eyewitnesses said the MLA's Mahindra XUV700 was speeding before the collision, which left both vehicles badly damaged.

Another person on the bike was critically injured, but Chowdhury and his family were unharmed.

Police have detained the driver for questioning and seized the car for forensic checks.

The investigation is looking into possible overspeeding or traffic violations, with authorities reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements to get to the bottom of what happened.