Punjab constable mysteriously disappears, bloodstained car found
Punjab Police constable Satinder Singh disappeared Monday night after his shift in Mohali.
He last called his wife around 9pm saying he'd be home soon in Samana, Patiala—but never arrived.
When he didn't show up and couldn't be reached by phone, his family contacted police.
Hours later, officers found his car near Bhanra village with bloodstains inside, raising serious concerns about what happened to him.
Singh had no known enemies
Singh worked in the intelligence department and was recently assigned as a personal security guard to a senior officer.
Police say he had no known enemies but are keeping all options open as they investigate.
The car is being checked for forensic clues and tech teams are tracking Singh's last movements.
As of now, there are no suspects and the search for answers continues.