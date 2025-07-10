Next Article
Amarnath Yatra: Over 7,000 pilgrims depart from Jammu
More than 7,300 devotees set off early Thursday from Jammu for the Amarnath Yatra—a 38-day trek to the famous Himalayan cave shrine.
The pilgrimage, which started July 3, has already seen about 1.28 lakh people make the trip to the high-altitude site.
Yatra remains a major spiritual event
Pilgrims are traveling in tightly guarded convoys, with over 62,000 having left Jammu since July 2 via two main routes—Baltal (14km) and Pahalgam (48km).
Security is especially strict this year after an April attack in Pahalgam.
With over four lakh registrations and last year's turnout topping five lakh, the Yatra remains a major spiritual event despite recent challenges.