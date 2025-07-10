Amarnath Yatra: Over 7,000 pilgrims depart from Jammu

Yatra remains a major spiritual event

Pilgrims are traveling in tightly guarded convoys, with over 62,000 having left Jammu since July 2 via two main routes—Baltal (14km) and Pahalgam (48km).

Security is especially strict this year after an April attack in Pahalgam.

With over four lakh registrations and last year's turnout topping five lakh, the Yatra remains a major spiritual event despite recent challenges.