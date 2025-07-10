Next Article
Overnight rains cause chaos in Delhi
Delhi had a rough Thursday as heavy rain from Wednesday evening led to major waterlogging and endless traffic jams.
Najafgarh got hit hardest with 105.5mm of rainfall, while Pusa saw 82mm—both pretty intense for the city.
With things getting messy, IMD put out a yellow alert for the day.
Rainfall below average; next days expected to be drier
On the bright side, the downpour helped clear up Delhi's air, keeping the AQI at a "satisfactory" 63 for the 15th day straight. Still, this month's rainfall is way below July's usual average.
IMD says heavier showers should ease up after Thursday, so expect just light rain ahead—and no new alerts for Friday or Saturday.