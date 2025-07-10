Heavy rainfall prompts Gurugram 'Work from home' advisory
Gurugram saw intense rains on Wednesday night, leading to flooded streets and massive traffic jams.
The IMD has put out an Orange Alert as heavy rain and thunderstorms continue in the Delhi NCR area.
To help people avoid the chaos, officials have asked all corporate and private offices to let employees work from home on Thursday (July 10).
133mm of rain in just 12 hours
The city got hit with 133mm of rain in just 12 hours—most of it falling in a wild two-hour stretch.
Major roads like the Delhi-Jaipur Highway were underwater, leaving vehicles stuck for hours.
While municipal teams are working nonstop to clear things up, drainage issues have made it tough to keep up with the flooding.
Advisory has been issued to reduce traffic congestion
District authorities say the work-from-home move is meant to ease traffic and keep everyone safe while crews tackle waterlogging: "The advisory has been issued to reduce traffic congestion during this period of heavy rainfall," an official shared.