Bengaluru teen murdered, rape suspected
A tragic incident shook Tavarekere, Bengaluru, as 14-year-old Aruna was found murdered in her house while her parents were away at work.
She was a sixth-grader and reportedly alone when attacked with sharp objects—police think a portable cylinder might have been involved.
Suspect arrested, postmortem report awaited
Police have arrested a suspect named Yallappa and are checking CCTV footage for answers.
They're also waiting on the postmortem to confirm if sexual assault was involved, as SP Srinivas Gowda shared.
The case has been registered under the POCSO Act, just like a similar incident in March, showing authorities are taking crimes against minors very seriously.