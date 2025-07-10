PM Modi celebrates Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's birthday
Rajnath Singh, India's Defense Minister, just celebrated his birthday.
Starting out as an MLA from a small village in Uttar Pradesh back in 1977, he's spent nearly five decades moving up the political ladder—serving as Chief Minister, handling big ministries like Home and Agriculture, and now leading the charge for a stronger, more self-reliant Indian military.
Defense manufacturing and tech upgrades
Singh has pushed hard for local defense manufacturing. Since 2014, annual production has jumped from ₹40,000 crore to over ₹1.27 lakh crore (with even bigger targets set for the next few years).
Exports have also exploded—from just ₹686 crore to ₹23,622 crore.
He's championed high-tech upgrades too: think AI, robotics, cyber defense.
His inspiring journey
Singh's journey from rural politician to national leader is pretty inspiring.
His focus on homegrown innovation and modernization has made him a key player in shaping India's future defense story.