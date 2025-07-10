Russia shot down plane, killing 298 people: Top European court

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Russia was responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014. The court found that Russian forces acted in a "manifestly unlawful" manner during the incident. All 298 passengers and crew members on board were killed, including 38 Australians. The case is one of the four cases brought by Kyiv and the Netherlands against Russia.

Target identification Kremlin dismisses ruling as 'void' "The court agreed that the evidence suggested that the missile had been intentionally fired at flight MH17 most likely in the mistaken belief that it had been a military aircraft," the court said in a statement. "The court found that no measures had been taken by Russia to accurately identify military targets, in breach of the principles of distinction and precautions." The Kremlin has dismissed the ruling as "void," but Ukraine has called it an "undeniable victory."

Victims' families 'Russia is responsible for killing my son' The 501-page judgment also noted Russia's refusal to participate in the proceedings violated the European Convention on Human Rights. The Boeing 777 was shot down over eastern Ukraine with a Russian-made Buk missile from territory held by pro-Moscow separatists. The ECHR is part of the Council of Europe. The court's governing board ejected Moscow in 2022 in response to the all-out invasion against Ukraine, but the court can still deal with cases against Russia that date back before its expulsion.