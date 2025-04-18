What's the story

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has suggested that if the current war in Ukraine can't be brought to an end, America should look to move on.

He stressed how urgent the decision was, saying, "We need to determine very quickly now, and I'm talking about a matter of days, whether or not this is doable."

Rubio's comments followed a meeting with special envoy Steve Witkoff and European and Ukrainian allies to end Russia's war in Ukraine.