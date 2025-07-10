Next Article
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Haryana, tremors reach Delhi-NCR
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit near Jhajjar, Haryana on Thursday morning, sending quick tremors through Delhi and much of NCR.
The epicenter was just outside Jhajjar and about 51km from Delhi, with the quake striking at a shallow depth.
People in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida felt the tremors
The shaking lasted only 5-10 seconds but was strong enough for people in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and nearby cities to step outside as buildings swayed.
Delhi-NCR sits in a high-risk earthquake zone
No injuries or serious damage have been reported so far—which is a relief—but this quake is a reminder that Delhi-NCR sits in a high-risk earthquake zone (Seismic Zone IV).
With another similar quake just months ago, there's fresh focus on making sure buildings and plans are ready if something bigger hits.