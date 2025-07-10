Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Haryana, tremors reach Delhi-NCR

The shaking lasted only 5-10 seconds but was strong enough for people in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and nearby cities to step outside as buildings swayed.

Delhi-NCR sits in a high-risk earthquake zone

No injuries or serious damage have been reported so far—which is a relief—but this quake is a reminder that Delhi-NCR sits in a high-risk earthquake zone (Seismic Zone IV).

With another similar quake just months ago, there's fresh focus on making sure buildings and plans are ready if something bigger hits.