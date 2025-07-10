Next Article
ED probes Karnataka Congress MLA in FEMA case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just searched five spots in Bengaluru, including the house of Karnataka Congress MLA SN Subba Reddy.
They're investigating whether Reddy and his family hid foreign assets—think overseas bank accounts, cars, and properties in places like Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Germany—in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
Tracking down money trails
These searches are all about tracking down money trails and checking if Reddy really reported everything he owns.
Reddy, who's an MLA from Bagepalli, is under scrutiny as the ED goes through his financial records to see if there were any hidden international deals or investments.
The investigation is still ongoing.