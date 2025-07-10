Kanwar Yatra 2025: Traffic advisory issued by Noida Police

Trucks to be rerouted via Eastern Peripheral Expressway

DCP Traffic Lakhan Singh Yadav shared that trucks coming from Chilla Red Light and DND Flyway will be rerouted via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway using the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The stretch from Chilla Red Light to Pakshi Vihar Gate will be closed off completely during this period.

To avoid getting stuck in jams, check live traffic updates before heading out.

Need help? Call the helpline at 9971009001 or WhatsApp 7065100100—police are asking everyone to cooperate so things go smoothly for all travelers.