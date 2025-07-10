Tragic loss of young IAF pilot in Jaguar crash
A Jaguar trainer jet from the Indian Air Force crashed during a routine training mission in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, killing both pilots onboard.
The crash happened near Bhanuda village around 1:25pm marking the third Jaguar accident this year.
Eyewitnesses heard a loud explosion and saw smoke; it's believed the pilots tried to steer the aircraft away from villages to prevent civilian harm.
Pilot leaves behind wife and newborn son
One of the pilots was Squadron Leader Lokender Singh from Rohtak, Haryana.
Commissioned into the IAF in 2016, he leaves behind his wife and newborn son—his wife had just given birth on June 10.
His family and community are deeply shocked by his sudden loss, with many remembering him as dedicated and caring.
IAF promises full support to families
The IAF has launched an inquiry to find out what caused the crash and has promised full support to both families during this difficult time.