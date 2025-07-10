Bitcoin crosses $112,000 mark for the first time ever

Bitcoin has gained nearly 20% this year

Bitcoin has hit a new milestone by crossing the $112,000 mark for the first time. The cryptocurrency rose as much as 3.1% to hit $112,009. The surge is part of a wider rally in risk assets and technology stocks. This year alone, Bitcoin has gained nearly 20%. The rise in the cypto token's value has also had an impact on traditional markets. NVIDIA hit $4 trillion valuation on Wednesday, helping push the S&P 500 close to record levels.