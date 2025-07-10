From $1T to $4T—NVIDIA hits record valuation in 2 years

NVIDIA has made history by becoming the first public company in the world to reach a market capitalization of $4 trillion. The milestone was achieved on Wednesday, with shares hitting an intraday high of $164.42 within the first hour of trading before closing 1.8% higher at $162.88. The achievement comes amid strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and optimism surrounding trade talks with various countries, including China .

Growth trajectory NVIDIA's market cap surge NVIDIA first hit a $1 trillion market cap in June 2023. The company's value has since more than tripled in about a year, outpacing tech giants Apple and Microsoft. Apple's market cap crossed the $3 trillion mark in 2022, while Microsoft is currently the second-largest US company with a market cap of approximately $3.75 trillion.

Financial outlook NVIDIA's Q1 results and Citi's updated price target In the first quarter, NVIDIA posted a revenue of $44.1 billion, up 69% from last year, with an earnings per share of $0.81. For the second quarter ending August 27, the company expects a revenue of $45 billion with a margin of error of plus or minus 2%. Citi analysts have raised their price target for NVIDIA to $190 from $180 amid soaring "sovereign AI" demand.