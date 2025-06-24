Apple refines new 'Liquid Glass' UI to fix visibility problems
What's the story
Apple has released the second beta of iOS 26 developer, addressing complaints about its new 'Liquid Glass' design interface. The first beta had made Control Center nearly unreadable due to its glassy design, which allowed too much transparency and cluttered the interface. The second beta improves this by making what's underneath Control Center more opaque for easier readability at a glance.
Improvement details
Changes in the 2nd beta
The first beta of Liquid Glass made the elements of Control Center too transparent, allowing users to see a lot of what was behind it. This led to a cluttered appearance. However, the second beta version has fixed this by making the background more opaque. While some colors still bleed into Control Center buttons, making them potentially confusing at times, Apple is moving in the right direction.
Additional features
New ringtone added in the update
Along with the improvements to Liquid Glass, the second developer beta of iOS 26 also brings a new ringtone. The tune is an alternate version of the popular Reflections song and sounds like something you'd hear in an Ace Attorney game. Users can install this beta version now or wait for Apple's public beta release next month if they prefer a more stable experience.