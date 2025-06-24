Google's AI Mode predicts what you'll ask before you do
What's the story
Google is enhancing its AI Mode by personalizing prompt suggestions based on users' search histories. The move is aimed at encouraging more people to try out the feature, which was previously limited to three generic suggestions for all users. Now, the tech giant is tailoring these prompts "based on your Google activity," making them more relevant and useful for individual users.
Feature update
How to see personalized prompts
The personalized prompts in Google AI Mode refresh each time you visit the "Meet AI Mode" page via the Google app, Search widget, or Pixel Launcher shortcuts. This feature was first spotted in the latest beta version of the Google app (version 16.24) on Android and iOS with the AI Mode Search Lab enabled.
Growth trajectory
AI mode is available to all US users
Since the I/O 2025 event last month, Google has made AI Mode available to all US users. The company is also testing Search Live's audio-only mode and introducing features like financial chart creation. These developments show Google's commitment to improving user experience by making its AI tools more accessible and functional.