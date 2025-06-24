The feature is currently available to select users

Google's AI Mode predicts what you'll ask before you do

By Mudit Dube 10:46 am Jun 24, 202510:46 am

What's the story

Google is enhancing its AI Mode by personalizing prompt suggestions based on users' search histories. The move is aimed at encouraging more people to try out the feature, which was previously limited to three generic suggestions for all users. Now, the tech giant is tailoring these prompts "based on your Google activity," making them more relevant and useful for individual users.