Fungus once blamed for 'Pharaoh's curse' offers cancer treatment hope

A toxic mold that was once feared for mysterious deaths in ancient tombs, is now being hailed as a potential weapon against cancer . The fungus, Aspergillus flavus, was linked to the so-called "curse" of Tutankhamun's tomb. Now, scientists have found that it produces powerful anti-cancer compounds called asperigimycins. These compounds kill leukemia cells by disrupting their division process.

Historical significance Connection between fungus and 'curse of Tutankhamun's tomb' Aspergillus flavus is known to cause severe respiratory problems in people with weakened immune systems. The fungus was found in the sealed tombs of Egyptian pharaohs and 15th-century Polish King Casimir IV. After the opening of Tutankhamun's tomb in 1923, several people involved died suddenly, leading to rumors of a pharaoh's curse. However, later investigations indicated that dormant spores of A. flavus could have been reactivated after centuries, causing these deaths.

Scientific breakthrough How the compounds kill cancer cells Scientists from the University of Pennsylvania have discovered that Aspergillus flavus makes a new class of cancer-killing molecules called asperigimycins. These rare ribosomally synthesized and post-translationally modified peptides (RiPPs) were found to be highly effective against leukemia cells. Without any modification, some asperigimycins already showed strong anti-cancer activity. In further tests, researchers enhanced their potency by adding a molecule found in royal jelly, boosting their effects to match those of well-established chemotherapy drugs like cytarabine and daunorubicin.