Samsung to launch next-gen foldables on July 9: What to expect
The event will be held in Brooklyn, New York

By Mudit Dube
Jun 24, 2025
08:54 am
What's the story

Samsung has officially confirmed its next Unpacked event, scheduled for July 9 at 10am ET (7:30pm IST). The event will be held in Brooklyn, New York. The invitation hints at a new foldable phone, possibly the "Ultra" model that Samsung teased earlier. You can catch all the action on Samsung's YouTube channel or website.

Pre-order perks

Reserve a device and get $50 credit

Ahead of the big reveal, Samsung is giving $50 credit for those who reserve a device for pre-order. This can be used at Samsung.com to purchase accessories like cases for the new foldable phone. The teaser video for the event also hints at advanced AI capabilities in the upcoming devices.

Ultra evolution

'Ultra' branding could be applied to foldables

The term "ultra unfolds" in the teaser video hints at Samsung's intent to bring its existing "Ultra" branding to foldable phones. This could mean top-of-the-line features such as best-in-class screens, hinges, cameras, performance, and battery life. Leaked images suggest that these new models will be thinner than their predecessors - the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6.

Design upgrades

Flip 7 may have an edge-to-edge cover screen

The new Z Flip 7 model could feature an edge-to-edge cover screen, similar to Motorola's latest RAZR flip-style foldables. This would allow apps to run without opening the phone. As for the Z Fold 7, leaked CAD files show it could be as thin as 9mm when closed and 4.5mm when unfolded. These design improvements would make Samsung's foldable phones more sleeker than ever before.