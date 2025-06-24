Samsung to launch next-gen foldables on July 9: What to expect

Samsung has officially confirmed its next Unpacked event, scheduled for July 9 at 10am ET (7:30pm IST). The event will be held in Brooklyn, New York. The invitation hints at a new foldable phone, possibly the "Ultra" model that Samsung teased earlier. You can catch all the action on Samsung's YouTube channel or website.

Pre-order perks Reserve a device and get $50 credit Ahead of the big reveal, Samsung is giving $50 credit for those who reserve a device for pre-order. This can be used at Samsung.com to purchase accessories like cases for the new foldable phone. The teaser video for the event also hints at advanced AI capabilities in the upcoming devices.

Ultra evolution 'Ultra' branding could be applied to foldables The term "ultra unfolds" in the teaser video hints at Samsung's intent to bring its existing "Ultra" branding to foldable phones. This could mean top-of-the-line features such as best-in-class screens, hinges, cameras, performance, and battery life. Leaked images suggest that these new models will be thinner than their predecessors - the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6.